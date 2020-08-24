US Dollar Index struggles for direction, holds steady above 93.00 mark

- DXY was seen consolidating in a range above the 93.00 level on Monday.
- Dovish Fed expectations held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
- The upbeat market mood further undermined the USD's safe-haven status.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was seen oscillating in a range above the 93.00 mark through the Asian session on Monday.
The index last week found decent support ahead of the 92.00 level following the release of less dovish FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. However, the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets.
Meanwhile, the incoming US economic data did little to ease concerns about the US economic recovery, instead has been fueling speculations that additional monetary easing by the Fed. This, in turn, further collaborated towards capping the upside for the buck.
Hence, the key focus will be the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech during the Jackson Hole symposium, set to open on Thursday. Powell is expected to discuss monetary policy and clearer guidance will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
Apart from this, the upbeat market mood was also cited as another factor weighing on the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The global risk sentiment remained well supported amid growing optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease.
In the absence of any major market-moving US economic releases, the DXY is more likely to continue with its consolidative price action and remain confined in a range on the first day of a new trading week.
Technical levels to watch
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|93.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.21
|Daily SMA50
|95.24
|Daily SMA100
|97.2
|Daily SMA200
|97.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.48
|Previous Daily Low
|92.57
|Previous Weekly High
|93.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.13
|Previous Monthly High
|97.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood
EUR/USD is moving higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD
Gold is moving up to around $1,950, buoyed by a better market mood that is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades
WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.