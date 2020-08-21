UK's ONS: July's small increase in positive coronavirus cases levelled off

There is some evidence of a small increase in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in July but this appears to have now levelled off, the United Kingdom's (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

In the week of 7 to 13 August, around 1 in 2,200 individuals tested positive for coronavirus in England, the ONS further noted.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index inched slightly higher in the last minutes and was last seen losing only 0.1% on the day at 6,007. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is down 0.52% on the day at 1.3143.