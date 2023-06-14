USD/JPY trades with mild negative bias around 140.00, downside seems limited ahead of Fed

- USD/JPY ticks lower during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- A softer risk tone benefits the safe-haven JPY and is seen acting as a headwind for the pair.
- The downside seems limited as the market focus remains glued to the key FOMC decision.
The USD/JPY pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday and consolidating its gains registered over the past three days. The pair is currently placed just above the 140.00 psychological mark as traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines and keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its decision at 18:00 GMT later today and is widely expected to pause its year-long rate-hiking cycle. The bets were cemented by the latest US consumer inflation figures released on Tuesday, which showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) barely rose in May and the annual increase was the smallest in more than two years. In fact, the US Labor Department reported that the headline CPI edged higher by 0.1% during the reported month, following a 0.4% rise in April, marking the 11-straight month of cooling price pressures.
Over the 12 months through May, the CPI decelerated from 4.9% in April to 4.0% - the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021. This, however, is still twice the Fed's 2% target and could allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. Apart from this, the fact that markets have been pricing in a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the July FOMC meeting led to the overnight sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields and is seen offering some support to the US Dollar (USD). This, in turn, should act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair and help limit any meaningful downfall.
Meanwhile, the market anxiety heading into the key central bank event risk is evident from a generally softer risk tone, which is seen benefitting the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and exerting some pressure on the major. However, expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its dovish stance to support the economy and ensure that the recent positive signs are sustained should keep a lid on JPY. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair and positioning for a deeper intraday corrective decline.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|140.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.38
|Daily SMA50
|136.37
|Daily SMA100
|134.69
|Daily SMA200
|137.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.31
|Previous Daily Low
|139.01
|Previous Weekly High
|140.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.76
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
