S&P 500 Price Analysis: Rejected at the 200-DMA slumps under 4320 amid Fed’s Powell press conference

- The S&P 500 faced strong resistance at the 200-DMA followed by a sharp drop approaching January 25 daily lows at 4,287.
- The S&P 500 plunges almost 1% during the New York session.
- S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Downward biased, as it failed to reclaim the 200-DMA.
After the Federal Reserve announced that it keep the Federal Funds Rates (FFR) unchanged at the 0 to 0.25% range while signaling that they would hike rates “soon,” the S&P 500 plummets 1.09%. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 sits at 4,313.83.
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical analysis perspective, the S&P 500 failed to reclaim the 200-DMA, which sits at 4,432.65, eyeing the January 24 cycle low at 4,222.62, which was the low of the 12% correction that began on January 4.
That said, the S&P 500 outlook is bearish biased, spurred in part by the US T-bond 10-year Treasury yield rising up to 1.84%
The S&P 500 first support level would be the aforementioned January 24 low at 4,222.62. A breach of the latter would expose June 18, 2021, daily low, which previously tested the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 4,164.40, followed by May 19, 2021, daily low at 4,061.41.
To the upside, the S&P 500 first resistance would be 4453.23, followed by September 23, 2021, a daily high at 4,465.40. A break above that level would expose the 100-DMA at 4,570.04.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4325.1
|Today Daily Change
|-30.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|4355.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4642.94
|Daily SMA50
|4654.2
|Daily SMA100
|4576.61
|Daily SMA200
|4442.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4408.5
|Previous Daily Low
|4284.46
|Previous Weekly High
|4671.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|4393.15
|Previous Monthly High
|4812.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|4492.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4331.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4361.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4290.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4225.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4166.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4414.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4473.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4538.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
