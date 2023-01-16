Hiroshige Seko, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party’s Upper House Secretary General, said in a Bloomberg interview on Friday that “it would be premature to start exiting stimulus when demand continues to lag behind supply in Japan’s economy.”
Key quotes
“The BOJ should keep going in the current direction”
“Now is not the time for making a major policy change.”
