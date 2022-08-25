GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.1870 to extend its rebound
GBP/USD staged a rebound during the American trading hours on Wednesday but ended up closing the day in negative territory. With risk flows returning to markets early Thursday, the pair has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.1850. GBP/USD is closing in on the 1.1870 resistance and it needs to clear that hurdle to remain attractive to bulls. Read More...
GBP/USD subdued around the figure at 1.1800 posts mixed US data, awaiting Powell’s speech
The GBP/USD slightly advanced in the North American session, staying a comeback after piercing below the 1.1800 figure for the fourth time in the week, but a shift in sentiment augmented the appetite for the Sterling. Factors like China’s stimulus to the housing and construction markets underpinned worldwide stocks. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.183
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2061
|Daily SMA50
|1.207
|Daily SMA100
|1.233
|Daily SMA200
|1.2851
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.184
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1756
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1788
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1714
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1672
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1841
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1926
GBP/USD outlook: Pound may fall further if conditions continue to weaken
Cable returned to red after limited bounce on Tuesday, sparked by downbeat US data, signaling that short consolidation is likely to precede fresh push lower. Read More...
