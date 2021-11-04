Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3650 ahead of BoE rate decision

GBP/USD Forecast: Can a BOE rate hike save the pound?

Markets are split on whether the Bank of England (BOE) will hike its policy rate on Thursday and GBP/USD has been struggling to build on Wednesday's recovery.

The market consensus points to a no-change in the BOE's policy rate, which currently stands at 0.1%. The CME Group's BoEWatch Tool, however, shows that markets have priced in a 55% chance of a 15 basis points rate hike, suggesting that such an action by itself might not be enough to boost the pound. Read more...

GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3650 ahead of BOE rate decision, Brexit talks

GBP/USD is resuming its recent downtrend on Super Thursday, reversing the Fed-led impressive rebound from near three-week lows of 1.3606.

The GBP bears have fought back control, as speculations surrounding an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England (BOE) die down after the Fed disappointment on Wednesday. Read more...

GBP/USD and long term trades: USD/CHF, AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF

GBP/USD achieved 1.3691 for the Fed and 10 pips off the morning day trade highs at 1.3701. On certain days, day trades are good for 24 hours, and other times day trades require an additional factor to ensure accurate trades.

Here's GBP/USD for the last 24 hours: 1.3602, 1.3665, and 1.3701. Read more...