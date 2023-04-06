Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD treads water after reversing from 10-month high

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.2410 support
GBP/USD struggles for clear directions as it makes rounds to 1.2460-55 during the mid-Asian session on Thursday.
The Cable pair reversed from its highest levels since June 2022 the previous day to print the first daily loss in three amid an overbought RSI (14). However, a four-month-old previous resistance line joins the bullish MACD signals to challenge the GBP/USD bears of late. Read more...
GBP/USD pullback fades around 1.2450 as US Dollar rebound lacks support from employment clues
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2460 during early Thursday in Asia, after a volatile day that initially refreshed the multi-month high before reversing the gains.
The Cable pair rose to the highest levels since June 2022 earlier on Wednesday amid broad US Dollar weakness and Brexit optimism. However, the following rebound in the greenback, due to the recession woes, triggered the much-awaited pullback in prices. It’s worth noting, though, that the USD’s latest rebound ignores downbeat employment clues. Additionally, mixed data at home might have also allowed the GBP/USD pair buyers to take a breather. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2458
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2248
|Daily SMA50
|1.2155
|Daily SMA100
|1.2148
|Daily SMA200
|1.1899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2514
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2433
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2464
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
