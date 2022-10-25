Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to simmer a move below 1.10 later in the year

GBP/USD Forecast: It's all about new PM Sunak's fiscal plan

GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum early Tuesday and climbed above 1.1300. The near-term technical outlook suggests that buyers look to continue to dominate the pair's action but investors could refrain from betting on further pound strength amid the uncertainty surrounding new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's fiscal plan.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, announced on Monday that Penny Mordaunt decided to drop out of the Tory leadership contest, leaving Rishi Sunak as the sole candidate to become the next Prime Minister.

GBP/USD to simmer a move below 1.10 later in the year – ING

GBP/USD has dropped below the 1.13 mark. Economists at ING expect the pair to return to levels under the 1.10 figure later in the year.

"Clearly, 31 October is going to be another massive day for UK financial markets as Sunak/Hunt present their fiscal fix. But backing the dollar as we do, we doubt GBP/USD needs to trade above 1.15 and retain sub 1.10 targets for later in the year."

GBP/USD to slump to around 1.0600 by Q1-2023 – Wells Fargo

Economists at Wells Fargo expect significant weakness in the pound, targeting a GBP/USD low around 1.0600 in early 2023.

"Although political and policy uncertainty may be reduced to some extent by the change in leadership and reversal of fiscal stimulus proposals, the outlook for the U.K. economy remains challenging."