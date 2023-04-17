Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD takes offers to renew intraday low

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded sharply after printing a fresh one-year low of 100.78 as the Fed is not ready to tone down the need for more rate hikes despite a significant fall in inflation and related economic indicators and the loosening of labor market conditions. Fed funds rates are displaying more than a 98% probability of a consecutive 25 basis point (bp) rate hike. United States monthly Retail Sales data released on Friday showed a contraction of 1.0% while the street was anticipating a contraction of 0.4%. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair has found an intermediate cushion after dropping to near the round-level support of 1.2400 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable is expected to extend its recovery as chances of more rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed) are extremely firm. The absence of recovery signs from the Pound Sterling after a nose dive move cements more downside ahead.

“The Bank of England is considering a major overhaul of its deposit guarantee scheme, including boosting the amount covered for businesses and forcing banks to pre-fund the system to a greater extent to ensure faster access to cash when a lender collapses,” per the Financial Times (FT). The news refreshes banking fears surrounding the UK and weighs on the Cable pair. Read more...

GBP/USD stands on slippery grounds as it extends the previous day’s pullback from a 10-month high to refresh an intraday low near 1.2390 during early Monday. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the recent fears emanating from the UK, as well as the optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed), to tease bears after snapping a four-week uptrend.

