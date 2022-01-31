Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surrenders a major part of its intraday gains

The GBP/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and built on Friday's modest recovery from the vicinity of over one-month low touched in the previous day. As investors looked past a more hawkish tone coming out of the FOMC meeting last week, a recovery in the global risk sentiment prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven US dollar. Read More...

The British pound extends its recovery, amid on Friday snapping two days in a row loss. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3434 in the North American session. As shown by the cash markets in Europe, the market sentiment is positive but, US equity futures point to a lower open. Nevertheless, risk-sensitive currencies, led by the antipodeans and the GBP, rise in the day to the detriment of the greenback. Read More...

At 1.3448, GBP/USD is firming in mid-day New York trade and moves in towards the highs of Monday near 1.3455. The US dollar has come under further pressure in recent trade and the US dollar index DXY was down 0.61% 96.624, putting it on track for its largest daily fall since January 12. Read More...

