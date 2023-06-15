Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges to new YTD highs on improved risk appetite

GBP/USD surges to new YTD highs on improved risk appetite, ECB hike and steady Fed

GBP/USD rallies sharply in the North American session, propelled by an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) and a hold of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) could be the more hawkish central bank amongst G10 FX countries keep the GBP/USD underpinned toward the 1.2800 mark. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2764 after hitting a low of 1.2628. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 1.2700 as Fed-BoE policy divergence sets to squeeze

The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a halt after a recovery extension to near 1.2670 in the European session. The Cable is expected to resume its upside journey as the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) is set to squeeze. Read More...

GBP/USD remains depressed below mid-1.2600s on stronger USD, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair comes under some selling pressure on Thursday and extends the previous day's modest pullback from the 1.2700 neighbourhood, or its highest level since April 2022. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early European session and currently trades around the 1.2640 area, just a few pips above the daily low. Read More...
 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2769
Today Daily Change 0.0103
Today Daily Change % 0.81
Today daily open 1.2666
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2457
Daily SMA50 1.2477
Daily SMA100 1.2316
Daily SMA200 1.2032
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2699
Previous Daily Low 1.2601
Previous Weekly High 1.259
Previous Weekly Low 1.2369
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2662
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2612
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2514
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2753
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2808

 

 

