Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles below 1.3400 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP/USD looks to test 1.3300 as dollar rally continues

GBP/USD has suffered heavy losses on Thursday and its recovery attempt seems to have met stiff resistance around 1.3400. Although the pair is holding above the 1.3350 support, for the time being, it remains fragile heading into the weekend.

The greenback preserves its strength early Friday as investors continue to price in an aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve following the January policy meeting. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is sitting at its highest level in nearly 19 months above 97.30 and doesn't yet show any signs of a loss of bullish momentum.

GBP/USD struggles below 1.3400 mark, hangs near one-month low set on Thursday

The GBP/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3370 regions during the early European session.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move and met with a fresh supply near the 1.3415 regions on Friday amid the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. In fact, the USD Index shot to the highest level since July 2020 amid expectations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace than anticipated.

GBP/USD: Solid support emerges around 1.3300 – UOB

While further downside remains on the cards, Cable is expected to meet tough support in the 1.3300 zones, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

24-hour view: "We expected GBP to weaken yesterday but we were of the view that 'the major support at 1.3400 could be out of reach. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations as GBP dropped to 1.3360. Deeply oversold conditions suggest that GBP is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.3350 and 1.3440."