Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above 1.3100 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear key hurdles to attract bulls
GBP/USD has failed to take advantage of the improving market mood on Tuesday but has regained its traction early Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allows the pair to edge higher but buyers might want to see the pair holding above key technical resistance levels before committing to an extended rebound.
The dollar faced heavy selling pressure on Tuesday as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict triggered a risk rally. Russian Defence Ministry announced that they will scale down military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv and Ukraine said that they made enough progress to plan a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read more...
GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above 1.3100 mark, lacks follow-through
The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the daily high, around the 1.3120-1.3125 region.
Following the previous day's good two-way price moves, the GBP/USD pair edged higher for the second successive day on Wednesday and was supported by broad-based US dollar weakness. The latest optimism over the possibility of a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood. This, along with the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields, dragged the greenback over a one-week low in the last hour and extended some support to spot prices. Read more...
GBP/USD: Potential to climb as high as 1.35 on strong April seasonals – BofA
Economists at the Bank of America Global Research discusses GBP/USD seasonal outlook. They believe that strong April seasonals may result in cable rallying to upper end of channel at 1.35.
“The markets showed support for price at 1.30 in March and we presume this is a level buyers may defend until something fundamental/macro changes to weaken GBP.”
“Since 1999 in April, GBP/USD is up 78% of the time, in May is down 78% of the time and in June up 61% of the time.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3159
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.3094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.316
|Daily SMA50
|1.3375
|Daily SMA100
|1.3391
|Daily SMA200
|1.3572
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.316
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3051
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3299
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2993
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3261
