Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays on the back foot ahead of key events

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3682.. Trading cable was tricky last week as price moved in choppy fashion, price rebounded fm 1.3742 to 1.3829 (Tue) b4 falling to 1.3709 Wed n climbed back to 1.3815 the next day b4 tumbling to 1.3669 in NY Friday.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: British pound stays on the back foot ahead of key events

The British pound has lost its traction on Friday and continues to have a difficult time finding demand at the start of the week with investors gearing up for key events. The broad-based dollar strength ahead of the weekend triggered a sharp decline in GBP/USD and the pair registered its biggest one-day decline in a month by losing nearly 0.8% on Friday.

The lack of progress in talks over Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol is forcing market participants to adopt a cautious stance while reassessing the possibility of a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike on Thursday. In an editorial published in the Daily Telegraph over the weekend, European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič said he was "increasingly concerned" that the UK was heading toward a confrontation. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces off multi-week lows, finds some support near mid-1.3600s

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to near three-week lows in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered a few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading with only modest intraday losses, around the 1.3665-70 region.

Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Monday, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply and was weighed down by a combination of factors. The ongoing dispute over the post-Brexit fishing rights between the UK and France, along with a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol acted as a headwind for the British pound. Read more...