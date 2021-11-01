Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays on the back foot ahead of key events

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3682.. Trading cable was tricky last week as price moved in choppy fashion, price rebounded fm 1.3742 to 1.3829 (Tue) b4 falling to 1.3709 Wed n climbed back to 1.3815 the next day b4 tumbling to 1.3669 in NY Friday.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms long-awaited correction has occurred. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: British pound stays on the back foot ahead of key events
The British pound has lost its traction on Friday and continues to have a difficult time finding demand at the start of the week with investors gearing up for key events. The broad-based dollar strength ahead of the weekend triggered a sharp decline in GBP/USD and the pair registered its biggest one-day decline in a month by losing nearly 0.8% on Friday.
The lack of progress in talks over Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol is forcing market participants to adopt a cautious stance while reassessing the possibility of a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike on Thursday. In an editorial published in the Daily Telegraph over the weekend, European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič said he was "increasingly concerned" that the UK was heading toward a confrontation. Read more...
GBP/USD bounces off multi-week lows, finds some support near mid-1.3600s
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to near three-week lows in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered a few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading with only modest intraday losses, around the 1.3665-70 region.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Monday, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply and was weighed down by a combination of factors. The ongoing dispute over the post-Brexit fishing rights between the UK and France, along with a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol acted as a headwind for the British pound. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3651
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3698
|Daily SMA50
|1.3715
|Daily SMA100
|1.3781
|Daily SMA200
|1.3852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3801
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3829
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3586
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3902
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1550, eyes on yearly low
EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.1550 amid holiday-thinned light trading. The US dollar holds onto recent gains amid firmer Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid Fed tapering bets and EU-US peace over steel and aluminum tariffs. ISM Manufacturing PMI eyed.
GBP/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.3700 amid escalating Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.3700, trying to find its feet after Friday’s severe blow. The bears retain control amid a broadly stronger US dollar and looming Brexit risks. Brexit concerns intensify amid UK-French fishing row. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
Gold remains stuck in range around $1785 ahead of US ISM
Gold gained some positive traction on Monday and moved away from over one-week lows. Worries about the risk of stagflation turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the metal. The uptick lacked bullish conviction heading into this week’s key central bank event risks.
Crypto markets prepare to revisit crucial support floors
The mid-term outlook for the big crypto and crypto markets seems to be hedged on a downswing that will help form a base for the upcoming rally.
Can AMC results be a blockbuster?
AMC is set to release earnings on Monday, Nov 1. Given the huge retail interest in AMC, those results will be closely watched. Growth figures will obviously be huge given the comparison versus last year's pandemic numbers.