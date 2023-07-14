Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shifts the focus to 1.3335

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could edge lower if it returns below 1.3100
GBP/USD preserved its bullish momentum and gained nearly 150 pips on Thursday, closing the sixth straight day in positive territory. After touching its highest level since April 2022 at 1.3142 in the Asian session on Friday, the pair retreated toward 1.3100. Read more...
GBP/USD shifts the focus to 1.3335 – UOB
Considering the ongoing price action, Markets Strategist at UOB Group Quek Ser Leang assesses the outlook for GBP/USD.
In our 3Q23 Quarterly Global Outlook published on 16 June 2023, when GBP/USD was trading at 1.2785, we highlighted the crossover of the 21- and 55-week exponential moving averages in GBP/USD. We noted, “This could lead to GBP/USD rising to 1.3100 before the risk of a pullback increases”. Read more...
GBP/USD: More consolidation in the short run looks likely – Scotiabank
Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank, analyzes GBP/USD technical outlook.
The Pound’s powerful rally has stalled against resistance at 1.3145 (tested four times in the past 24 hours). This does not appear to be a major technical point for Cable, according to my read of the charts, however. In fact, there is little – obvious – resistance to GBP gains extending until the 1.33 area at this point. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3113
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2764
|Daily SMA50
|1.2599
|Daily SMA100
|1.2438
|Daily SMA200
|1.2181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3141
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2984
|Previous Weekly High
|1.285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2659
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
