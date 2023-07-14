Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shifts the focus to 1.3335

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could edge lower if it returns below 1.3100

GBP/USD preserved its bullish momentum and gained nearly 150 pips on Thursday, closing the sixth straight day in positive territory. After touching its highest level since April 2022 at 1.3142 in the Asian session on Friday, the pair retreated toward 1.3100. Read more...

GBP/USD shifts the focus to 1.3335 – UOB

Considering the ongoing price action, Markets Strategist at UOB Group Quek Ser Leang assesses the outlook for GBP/USD.

In our 3Q23 Quarterly Global Outlook published on 16 June 2023, when GBP/USD was trading at 1.2785, we highlighted the crossover of the 21- and 55-week exponential moving averages in GBP/USD. We noted, “This could lead to GBP/USD rising to 1.3100 before the risk of a pullback increases”. Read more...

GBP/USD: More consolidation in the short run looks likely – Scotiabank

Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank, analyzes GBP/USD technical outlook.

The Pound’s powerful rally has stalled against resistance at 1.3145 (tested four times in the past 24 hours). This does not appear to be a major technical point for Cable, according to my read of the charts, however. In fact, there is little – obvious – resistance to GBP gains extending until the 1.33 area at this point. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3113
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.3136
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2764
Daily SMA50 1.2599
Daily SMA100 1.2438
Daily SMA200 1.2181
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3141
Previous Daily Low 1.2984
Previous Weekly High 1.285
Previous Weekly Low 1.2659
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2964
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2867
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.283
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3024
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.306
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.312

 

 

