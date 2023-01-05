GBP/USD outlook: Extended sideways mode looks for fresh direction signals

Cable remains in extended sideways mode and moving around 200DMA (1.2023), with psychological 1.20 support still offering solid support and holding the action for the third consecutive week.

Technical studies are mixed on daily chart, as momentum remains in negative territory, while stochastic is heading north and moving averages are in neutral setup.

The action is supported by rising thick daily cloud but continues to lack momentum for eventual break higher. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action if 1.2000 fails

GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2000 early Thursday after having gained nearly 100 pips on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals in the European morning and the pair could extend its slide if sellers manage to flip 1.2000 into resistance.

On Wednesday, the US Dollar stayed resilient against its rivals during the American trading hours and didn't allow GBP/USD to preserve its bullish momentum. Read more...

GBP/USD struggles near daily low, around 1.2000 mark amid modest USD strength

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and attracts fresh sellers near the 1.2075-1.2080 region on Thursday. The steady intraday descent drags spot prices to the 1.2000 psychological mark during the early part of the European session and is sponsored by the emergence of some buying around the US Dollar. Read more...