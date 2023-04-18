Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains pressured around one-week low

On Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stretched Friday’s rebound from a one-year low as upbeat US data and hawkish Fed talks joined the increasing odds of another Fed rate hike in May, as well as a reduction in the market’s bets suggesting a rate cut in later 2023. The same could be true for the US Treasury bond yields as the US 10-year and two-year bod coupons printed three-day uptrend to 3.60% and 4.20% respectively. Read more...

It should be noted that the quote’s clear downside break of an upward-sloping support line from March 24, now immediate resistance near 1.2435, joins bearish MACD signals to lure the GBP/USD bears ahead of the key UK statistics. However, the 21-DMA challenges the pair sellers around 1.2375 of late. Read more...

GBP/USD holds lower grounds near 1.2375 as bears flirt with seven-day bottom ahead of the key UK employment report on Tuesday. That said, the Cable pair dropped in the last two consecutive days.

