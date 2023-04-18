Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains pressured around one-week low

GBP/USD bears attack 21-DMA below 1.2400 as UK Employment data looms
GBP/USD holds lower grounds near 1.2375 as bears flirt with seven-day bottom ahead of the key UK employment report on Tuesday. That said, the Cable pair dropped in the last two consecutive days.
It should be noted that the quote’s clear downside break of an upward-sloping support line from March 24, now immediate resistance near 1.2435, joins bearish MACD signals to lure the GBP/USD bears ahead of the key UK statistics. However, the 21-DMA challenges the pair sellers around 1.2375 of late. Read more...
GBP/USD justifies pre-data anxiety around 1.2380 ahead of UK employment numbers
GBP/USD remains sidelined around 1.2380 amid early Tuesday’s sluggish session, snapping a two-day downtrend ahead of the key UK jobs report. Even so, the latest hawkish concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed), versus likely downbeat job figures from Britain, keeps the bears hopeful.
On Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stretched Friday’s rebound from a one-year low as upbeat US data and hawkish Fed talks joined the increasing odds of another Fed rate hike in May, as well as a reduction in the market’s bets suggesting a rate cut in later 2023. The same could be true for the US Treasury bond yields as the US 10-year and two-year bod coupons printed three-day uptrend to 3.60% and 4.20% respectively. Read more...
