Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD regains the 100-day SMA as US yields sink

In Tuesday’s session, the USD weakened against most of its rivals, driven by weaker-than-expected employment data, which fueled dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed). In addition, the GBP also traded weak against most of its rivals following the release of food inflation figures from the UK in August. Read More...

Pound Sterling revives as Fed-BoE policy divergence set to widen

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovered strongly on Tuesday on hopes that an interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) by the Bank of England (BoE) at its September monetary policy meeting will neutralize the Federal Reserve-BoE divergence. The revival move in the GBP/USD pair faded as further policy tightening by the BoE will dampen the economic outlook. Read More...
 

GBP/USD could retreat to the 1.2530 region – UOB

Extra losses could drag GBP/USD to the 1.2530 region in the next few weeks, suggest UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2644
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.2602
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2708
Daily SMA50 1.2784
Daily SMA100 1.2642
Daily SMA200 1.2403
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2611
Previous Daily Low 1.2566
Previous Weekly High 1.28
Previous Weekly Low 1.2548
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2594
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2583
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2575
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2547
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2529
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.262
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2665

 

 

 
