GBP/USD retreats towards 1.1250 as UK’s political optimism fades, economic woes unearth

GBP/USD dribbles around 1.1280 as fears surrounding the UK’s economic conditions probe the pair buyers after a two-week uptrend. That said, the Cable pair retreats from a one-week top during Tuesday’s Asian session. The quote managed to extend the previous gains on Monday amid hopes of sound economic policies from ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak as he will be the next British Prime Minister after Liz Truss’ shortest serving time.
Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1302
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.118
Daily SMA50 1.1413
Daily SMA100 1.1771
Daily SMA200 1.2407
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1409
Previous Daily Low 1.1258
Previous Weekly High 1.144
Previous Weekly Low 1.106
Previous Monthly High 1.1738
Previous Monthly Low 1.0339
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1316
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1352
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1222
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1165
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1373
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1467
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1524

 

 

Sterling gains as Sunak looks to lead conservative party

Since trading opened in foreign exchange markets last night, we've seen a warm response amongst investors to news that Boris Johnson has pulled out of the running to return as UK Prime Minister. Certainly there was some trepidation in the markets that Boris could return as fiscally he is not seen as highly competent but perhaps more troubling would have been the fact any new premiership under Johnson would be surrounded by political potholes

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD struggles to cross the 0.6350 hurdle, Aussie Inflation/US GDP in focus

AUD/USD struggles to cross the 0.6350 hurdle, Aussie Inflation/US GDP in focus

AUD/USD has faced barricades around 0.6350 amid China’s Jinping-infused pessimism. A fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed looks likely. Fears of recession in the US economy have accelerates as US Yellen cited that the one cannot be ruled out.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical structures

EUR/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical structures

EUR/USD has been drifting to the upside as the US dollar tails off below micro daily trendline support as the following will illustrate. It's early days in what will be a busy week. US dollar bears are pressing the bulls back below key trendline support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD marches towards 50-DMA hurdle as DXY traces softer yields, UK politics, US GDP eyed

GBP/USD marches towards 50-DMA hurdle as DXY traces softer yields, UK politics, US GDP eyed

GBP/USD cheers broad US dollar weakness, cautious optimism in the market to defend buyers. End of UK’s month-old political turmoil, Rishi Sunak’s credibility keeps buyers hopeful. Downbeat PMIs, geopolitical fears concerning Russia and hawkish Fed bets test upside momentum.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebound eyes $1,670 hurdle amid softer DXY

Gold rebound eyes $1,670 hurdle amid softer DXY

Gold price picks up bids to reverse the week-start loss, renews intraday high of late. DXY struggles amid cautious optimism, downbeat PMIs, ignores hawkish Fed bets. Risk catalysts can entertain XAU/USD buyers ahead of Thursday’s US Q3 GDP.

Gold News

Chainlink: Countertrend moves towards the mid-$7.00 zone

Chainlink: Countertrend moves towards the mid-$7.00 zone

Chainlink price is showing evidence of a continuation of the current countertrend rally. Since the weekend, the LINK price has risen by 3%, producing a large bullish engulfing candle. An influx of volume accompanies the trend.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures