GBP/USD bullish reversal awaits confirmation [Video]

The GBP/USD pair rallies in the short term as the Dollar Index seems determined to resume its correction. It’s traded at 1.3078 level at the time of writing below 1.3082 today’s high which represents an upside obstacle. Fundamentally, the US data and the Fed Chair Powell Speaks could be decisive today. The Unemployment Claims could drop from 185K to 177K in the last week, while the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is expected at 21.5 points below 27.4 in the previous reporting period. Worse than expected figures could weaken the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound on track to challenge 1.3100

Although GBP/USD has been struggling to build on Wednesday's gains, the bullish bias stays intact in the near term with the pair holding above the key 1.3050 level. The next recovery target for the pound aligns at 1.3100.

The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback triggered a decisive rebound in GBP/USD on Wednesday. The dollar remains on the back foot early Thursday but the sharp upsurge witnessed in EUR/GBP suggests that the euro is the main beneficiary of the capital outflows out of the dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes daily low, eyes 1.3000 amid some USD dip-buying

The GBP/USD pair faded a mid-European session bullish spike to a one-week low and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3030-1.3025 region in the last hour.

The US dollar drew support from a fresh leg up in US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, and has now recovered a major part of its early losses to the weekly low. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the GBP/USD pair's sharp intraday slide of over 50 pips. From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the positive move and the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels suggests that the near-term downfall might still be far from over. Hence, any subsequent move up is likely to remain capped near the 1.3100 confluence hurdle. Read more...