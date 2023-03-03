Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high

Share:

GBP/USD eyes to regain 1.2000 as mixed Fed talks probe US Dollar bulls, UK/US PMI in focus

GBP/USD recovers from the weekly low as it renews intraday high near 1.1970 while printing the first daily gains in four during early Friday. In doing so, the Cable pair pays little heed to the Brexit-negative headlines, as well as mixed comments from the Bank of England (BoE) officials as the Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers struggle to defend the hawkish bias.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that the central bank could be in position to pause the current tightening cycle by mid to late summer. On the other hand, Boston Fed President Susan Collins mentioned, per Reuters, that more rate hikes are required to bring inflation back in control. She added that the extent of interest rate hikes will be determined by incoming data. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fresh downside looks likely on Descending Triangle breakdown below 1.1900

The GBP/USD pair has dropped to near weekly low around 1.1922 in the early Asian session. The Cable is expected to be dumped by the market participants as the street is anticipating a pause or a deceleration in the pace of interest rate hiking by the Bank of England (BoE) despite the fact that the United Kingdom inflation is still trending in the double-digit figure.

Analysts at Commerzbank are of the view that “Bailey is not really committing very firmly to further strong tightening measures. In view of an inflation rate in double-digits, I would have hoped for more commitment toward rate hikes. But obviously, the BoE is not willing to inflict (further) harm on the economy and the population to get a grip of inflation.” Read more...