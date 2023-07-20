Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looks vulnerable

Share:

GBP/USD lost more than 100 pips on Wednesday and touched its lowest level in a week at 1.2868. Although the pair erased a portion of its losses and stabilized above 1.2900, the near-term technical outlook doesn't support the view of an extended rebound.

With markets leaning toward a 25 basis points (bps) Bank of England (BoE) rate hike in August after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June coming in below estimate, Pound Sterling came under heavy selling pressure midweek. Read more...

Pound Sterling looks vulnerable as soft inflation challenges BoE's big rat hike odds

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has resumed its downside journey after meeting critical resistance above 1.2950. The GBP/USD pair has shifted into a bearish trajectory as investors hope that the Bank of England (BoE) won’t hike interest rates by a wide margin now since inflation has responded well to easing food prices offered by producers at factory gates.

However, the policy-tightening spell will continue as the United Kingdom’s current inflation is significantly higher than the desired rate. The UK central bank will announce the interest rate decision in August, and an interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) would push policy rates to 5.25%. Read more...

GBP/USD remains under pressure around the 1.2920 mark

The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure around 1.2920 heading into the European session. The Pound Sterling extends its downside following the softer-than-expected inflation readings for June.

The UK headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) MoM rose 0.1% in June, below the 0.4% expected and the 0.9% increase in May. On an annual basis, headline CPI dipped to 7.9%, falling short of the 8.2% expected and the 8.7% growth seen in May. The core CPI, excluding volatile food and oil prices, decreased to 6.9% versus the market consensus of 7.1%. This softer inflation data could help the Bank of England (BoE) hike rates by 25 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps in the next policy meeting on August 3. Read more...