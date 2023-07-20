Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD looks vulnerable

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling faces key support at 1.2870
GBP/USD lost more than 100 pips on Wednesday and touched its lowest level in a week at 1.2868. Although the pair erased a portion of its losses and stabilized above 1.2900, the near-term technical outlook doesn't support the view of an extended rebound.
With markets leaning toward a 25 basis points (bps) Bank of England (BoE) rate hike in August after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June coming in below estimate, Pound Sterling came under heavy selling pressure midweek. Read more...
Pound Sterling looks vulnerable as soft inflation challenges BoE's big rat hike odds
The Pound Sterling (GBP) has resumed its downside journey after meeting critical resistance above 1.2950. The GBP/USD pair has shifted into a bearish trajectory as investors hope that the Bank of England (BoE) won’t hike interest rates by a wide margin now since inflation has responded well to easing food prices offered by producers at factory gates.
However, the policy-tightening spell will continue as the United Kingdom’s current inflation is significantly higher than the desired rate. The UK central bank will announce the interest rate decision in August, and an interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) would push policy rates to 5.25%. Read more...
GBP/USD remains under pressure around the 1.2920 mark
The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure around 1.2920 heading into the European session. The Pound Sterling extends its downside following the softer-than-expected inflation readings for June.
The UK headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) MoM rose 0.1% in June, below the 0.4% expected and the 0.9% increase in May. On an annual basis, headline CPI dipped to 7.9%, falling short of the 8.2% expected and the 8.7% growth seen in May. The core CPI, excluding volatile food and oil prices, decreased to 6.9% versus the market consensus of 7.1%. This softer inflation data could help the Bank of England (BoE) hike rates by 25 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps in the next policy meeting on August 3. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2911
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.294
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2831
|Daily SMA50
|1.2643
|Daily SMA100
|1.249
|Daily SMA200
|1.223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3045
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2868
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2935
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.321
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
