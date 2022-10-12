GBP/USD steadies below 1.1000 after BOE’s Bailey favored bears, UK data, Fed Minutes eyed

GBP/USD portrays a corrective bounce from a two-week low surrounding 1.0953 as it licks its wounds around 1.0980 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable pair traces downbeat comments from Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey and the broad risk-aversion wave. Monthly data dump, FOMC Meeting Minutes to entertain traders but bears to keep the reins.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0945
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.0968
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.118
Daily SMA50 1.157
Daily SMA100 1.1889
Daily SMA200 1.2513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.118
Previous Daily Low 1.0953
Previous Weekly High 1.1496
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1738
Previous Monthly Low 1.0339
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.104
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0888
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0661
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1261
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1341

 

GBP has already passed its bottom, despite UK job market data

A fresh batch of UK labour market data points to a turn for the worse, foreshadowing an economic slowdown sooner than in Europe or the USA. The claimant count in September rose by 25.5k after a nominal increase of 1.1k a month earlier. This is a much more substantial increase than the expected 4.2k and demonstrates an apparent reversal in the trend.

