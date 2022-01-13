Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumps closer to mid-1.3700s

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish bias intact as long as 1.3675 support holds

GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum following Wednesday's rally and touched its highest level since late October near 1.3750. The dollar's valuation continues to drive the pair's action but the technical developments suggest that the pair may need to make a downward correction before stretching higher.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell sharply on Wednesday and continued to edge lower early Thursday. On a weekly basis, the index is already down 1% and on track to post its largest one-week loss since May.

GBP/USD jumps closer to mid-1.3700s, highest since October 29 amid sustained USD selling

The GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids during the early European session and shot to the highest level since October 29, around the 1.3745 regions in the last hour.

Following a brief consolidation earlier this Thursday, the GBP/USD pair regained positive traction and scaled higher for the third successive day. The momentum was sponsored by the post-US CPI selling pressure surrounding the US dollar, which remained unabated through the first half of the trading.

GBP/USD now faces the next hurdle at 1.3740 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, GBP/USD remains poised to visit the 1.3740 regions ahead of 1.3800 in the short-term horizon.

24-hour view: "We highlighted yesterday that 'solid upward momentum suggests GBP could continue to rise towards 1.3660'. We added, 'the next resistance at 1.3700 is likely out of reach for today'. The subsequent GBP strength exceeded our expectations as it surged to a high of 1.3715 during NY session. While GBP could strengthen further today, overbought conditions suggest a slower pace of advance and a sustained rise above 1.3740 appears unlikely (next resistance is at 1.3800 is not expected to come into the picture for today). On the downside, a breach of 1.3650 (minor support is at 1.3670) would indicate that the current GBP strength is ready to take a break."