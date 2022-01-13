Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD jumps closer to mid-1.3700s

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish bias intact as long as 1.3675 support holds

GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum following Wednesday's rally and touched its highest level since late October near 1.3750. The dollar's valuation continues to drive the pair's action but the technical developments suggest that the pair may need to make a downward correction before stretching higher.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell sharply on Wednesday and continued to edge lower early Thursday. On a weekly basis, the index is already down 1% and on track to post its largest one-week loss since May. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD jumps closer to mid-1.3700s, highest since October 29 amid sustained USD selling

The GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids during the early European session and shot to the highest level since October 29, around the 1.3745 regions in the last hour.

Following a brief consolidation earlier this Thursday, the GBP/USD pair regained positive traction and scaled higher for the third successive day. The momentum was sponsored by the post-US CPI selling pressure surrounding the US dollar, which remained unabated through the first half of the trading. Read more...

GBP/USD now faces the next hurdle at 1.3740 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, GBP/USD remains poised to visit the 1.3740 regions ahead of 1.3800 in the short-term horizon.

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘solid upward momentum suggests GBP could continue to rise towards 1.3660’. We added, ‘the next resistance at 1.3700 is likely out of reach for today’. The subsequent GBP strength exceeded our expectations as it surged to a high of 1.3715 during NY session. While GBP could strengthen further today, overbought conditions suggest a slower pace of advance and a sustained rise above 1.3740 appears unlikely (next resistance is at 1.3800 is not expected to come into the picture for today). On the downside, a breach of 1.3650 (minor support is at 1.3670) would indicate that the current GBP strength is ready to take a break.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3728
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.3711
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3461
Daily SMA50 1.3398
Daily SMA100 1.3554
Daily SMA200 1.3738
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3714
Previous Daily Low 1.3621
Previous Weekly High 1.3599
Previous Weekly Low 1.3431
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3679
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3657
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.365
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3588
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3556
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3743
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3837

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1450 after US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1450 after US data

EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1450 in the early American session on Thursday as the greenback struggles to find demand after US data. The annual PPI edged higher to 9.7% in December and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data

GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.

GBP/USD News

Gold continues to fluctuate in daily range above $1,820

Gold continues to fluctuate in daily range above $1,820

Gold is moving sideways in a relatively narrow range above $1,820 on Thursday. Although the dollar is having a tough time finding demand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat above 1.7%, limiting XAU/USD's upside for the time being.

Gold News

Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher

Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher

Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.

Read more

Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla

Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla

Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures