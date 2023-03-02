Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is resisted by 1.2050

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears pressing in and eye a break of key support
GBP/USD extended losses after remarks from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. Speaking at a cost of living conference in London, Bailey said he would caution against suggesting the BOE is finished raising rates or that it will need to deliver more increases. Cable is techcniually coiled as well which the following technical analysis illustrates offering a bearish bias for the pair.
Bears are looking for a break of the structure near 1.1900 to open a run towards 1.1650 as per the daily chart above while the price is at least below trendline resistance and capped by 1.2200 highs. Read more...
GBP/USD rebounds from 1.2000, still inside the woods on ambiguous remarks from BoE Bailey
The GBP/USD pair has sensed buying interest after a marginal correction to near 1.2000 in the early Asian session. The Cable is still inside the woods amid a mixed market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is looking to sustain its auction above the 104.00 support after a recovery move from below 103.70 as the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI gamut conveyed a rebound in the inflationary pressures.
S&P500 futures witnessed pressure as investors are still struggling to ignore fears of more rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Hawkish commentaries delivered by Fed policymakers fueled US Treasury yields. The return offered on 10-year US government bonds jumped to 4%. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2028
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2027
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2079
|Daily SMA50
|1.2144
|Daily SMA100
|1.1961
|Daily SMA200
|1.1925
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2143
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2027
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2071
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months
Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.