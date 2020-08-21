Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady near YTD tops, around mid-1.3200s post-UK retail sales

UK Retail Sales beats estimates with +3.6% MoM in July, GBP/USD seesaws around intraday highs
The UK retail sales came in at +3.6% over the month in July vs. +2.0% expected and +13.9% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at +2.0% MoM vs. +0.2% expected and +13.5% previous.
On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales stood at +1.4% in July versus 0.0% expected and -1.6% prior while the core retail sales also rose to +3.1% in the reported month versus +1.5% expectations and +1.7% previous. Read more...
GBP/USD holds steady near YTD tops, around mid-1.3200s post-UK retail sales
The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest gains near session tops, around the 1.3240-50 region and moved little following the release of the UK macro data.
The pair built on the previous day's strong intraday bounce of over 150 pips from weekly lows, around the 1.3065 region, and edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday. The uptick was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling bias and got an additional boost from stronger-than-expected UK Retail Sales figures. Read more...
GBP/USD: Gains to be limited following stronger than expected UK retail sales – MUFG
UK retail sales data has come in stronger than expected for the month of July, in data released this morning underlining the recovery that took hold in May. The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest gains near session tops, around the 1.3240-50 region and moved little following the release of the UK macro data, now trading at 1.3230. This UK data is positive for the pound but gains should be limited from here, according to economists at MUFG Bank.
Key quotes: "The index for overall retail sales has now more than fully retraced the 22.3% plunge in sales recorded in March and April. Total retail sales as of July is now 3.8% higher than the end of 2019. What today's data indicates is that the unprecedented policy support that was implemented by the government has played a huge role in reversing the two-month collapse in retail sales." Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3111
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|1.3214
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.306
|Daily SMA50
|1.2742
|Daily SMA100
|1.2574
|Daily SMA200
|1.2721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3224
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3065
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3006
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2951
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3431
