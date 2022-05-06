GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound bulls to find offers on testing the 20-EMA
The GBP/USD pair is experiencing a weak rebound after printing a fresh yearly low of 1.2325 on Thursday. The cable witnessed sheer downside after slipping below the previous week’s low of 1.2411. The asset has surrendered its crucial support of 1.2400 and has been exposed to more downside risks.
GBP/USD losing 2% after BoE with next big stop as low as 1.2000
GBPUSD collapsed by 1.9% or more than 230 pips to 1.2380 from the start of the day on Thursday, with pressure intensifying after the Bank of England’s bank rate decision announcement. As analysts had expected, the Bank of England raised the rate by 25 points to 1.0%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes 0.7000 on Tweezer Tops formation
A pullback in the AUD/USD pair at around 0.7080 is going to turn into a bearish impulsive wave as it lacks conviction. The aussie bulls witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after struggling to sustain above 0.7250. The pair is looking to dive further as it has surrendered its entire gains recorded on Wednesday.
EUR/USD bears seeking a break and firm close below 1.05 on strong NFP
EUR/USD is down flat in the Tokyo session while the Nikkei is lower by some 0.7% on the heels of a blood bath in global stocks overnight. The euro was sold off heavily. The bears pile into the euro and takes it down below 1.05 the figure.
Gold extends pullback from the key EMAs toward $1,850, US NFP eyed
Gold remains on the back foot at around $1,873, down 0.20% intraday as traders react to the latest bout risk-off mood during full markets on Friday. The metal’s declines could also be linked to the anxiety ahead of the crucial US employment report for April.
Bitcoin price is positioned for a crash below $30,000
Bitcoin price is threatening new 2022 lows as it closes in on a nearly 10% daily loss. Bitcoin price hammered lower with stocks and other risk-on markets. After a major rally yesterday, all of those gains have been eliminated. Bears may
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 21 NFP prints*.