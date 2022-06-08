GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls approach 1.2600, recovery needs validation from 50-DMA
GBP/USD holds onto the short-term key resistance break as bulls attack 1.2600 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair also cheers the clear recovery from the 20-DMA amid bullish MACD signals. However, last month's top and the 50-DMA, respectively around 1.2665 and 1.2680, challenge the GBP/USD pair buyers before giving them control.
Majors Technical Outlook: Pound continued to outperform against the US dollar
The British pound continued to outperform against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, up 0.8 per cent, week to date. As evident from the daily timeframe, price action is now within reach of trendline resistance (etched from the high $1.3639), sheltered south of a daily Quasimodo support-turned resistance from $1.2762 (placed nearby weekly resistance at $1.2719).
