Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fades bounce off two-year low at the start of the week

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.1850, UK politics, wage increase and inflation eyed
GBP/USD fails to extend the corrective pullback from a 28-month low as traders await the key political plays in the UK, not to forget headlines regarding inflation, employment and jobs report. That said, the Cable pair eases to 1.1867 during the initial hour of Monday’s Asian session. GBP/USD also followed other major currency pairs as it cheered Friday’s US dollar pullback with hopes of a major increase in British public sector workers’ wages.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1897
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.1854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2078
|Daily SMA50
|1.2283
|Daily SMA100
|1.2643
|Daily SMA200
|1.3072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1875
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1804
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1848
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1831
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1884
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1955
Will the GBP be the next to hit parity with the USD?
After the euro made a once in 20 years slide to parity with the US dollar, one might also ask: will the British pound be the next to cross parity with the American dollar? The GBPUSD pair has been consistently in a downtrend since last year. Traders and investors are now on their watch as technical indicators may show signs of a possible move towards the parity target.
