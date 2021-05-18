Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD elevates toward multi-year high, bullish tone grows

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling on course to hit three-year highs, defying overbought conditions
Can technicals defy fundamentals and pull cable back down? It seems that the answer is no, as the pound has plenty of reasons to rise while the dollar has reasons to tumble down.
The latest news from the UK has been upbeat – Britain's Unemployment Rate dropped to 4.8% in March, beating estimates and showing that the economy was strong when the reopening was just in its infancy. The more recent Claimant Count Change for April also exceeded expectations by showing a fall of 15,100. Read more...
GBP/USD technical analysis: Elevates toward multi-year high, bullish tone grows
GBPUSD has acquired buoyancy after recently returning above the Ichimoku cloud and is now clearly eyeing the 34-month peak of 1.4236. The bullish simple moving averages (SMAs) are safeguarding the broader uptrend, while the Ichimoku lines are indicating that positive momentum is picking up.
The short-term oscillators appear skewed to the upside and are signalling that bullish sentiment is intensifying. The MACD is strengthening above its red trigger line in the positive region, while the RSI is maneuvering towards the 70 levels. The stochastic oscillator has reclaimed a positive charge and is endorsing additional price gains in the pair. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to 1.4200 mark, highest since late February
The USD selling bias picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair beyond the 1.4200 mark, or the highest level since February 24.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to gain strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The US dollar maintained its bearish tone amid speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. This, along with mostly upbeat UK employment details, provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1.4135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3963
|Daily SMA50
|1.3882
|Daily SMA100
|1.3821
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4232
