Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower for the second straight day on Tuesday

GBP/USD remains on the defensive amid stronger USD, manages to hold above 1.2800 mark

The GBP/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday, albeit manages to hold its neck above the 1.2800 mark through the Asian session.

The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) lift the US Dollar (USD) to its highest level since July 10, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the US GDP report released last week pointed to an extremely resilient economy and kept the door open for one more 25 bps Fed rate hike in September or November. Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had also said that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. Read more...

GBP/USD bears eye 1.2800 as UK inflation clues test BoE hawks, focus on US ISM PMI

GBP/USD holds lower grounds near 1.2830 as it keeps the week-start losses after witnessing a downbeat UK inflation signal early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable pair also justifies the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for July, as well as the final readings of US S&P Global PMIs and the UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for the said month.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) Shop Price Index for June eased to 7.6% versus 8.4% prior, as well as the three-month average of 8.4%, while marking the first fall in two years late Monday. Following the data, BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson spotted optimism in the latest figures while also stating the existence of “dark clouds on the horizon”. Read more...