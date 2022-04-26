GBP/USD Forecast: Is the pound's correction over already?

GBP/USD has turned south in the early European session on Tuesday after having recovered toward 1.2770 during the Asian trading hours. Despite the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment, the pair stays on the back foot and remains poised to challenge 1.2700 one more time.

Wall Street's main indexes ended up posting strong daily gains despite having opened deep in negative territory on Monday. The market mood remains upbeat with the UK's FTSE 100 Index rising more than 0.8% but the greenback shows no signs of weakness. It's worth noting that the rebound in the US stocks was driven by sector-specific gains, namely technology, rather than a lasting improvement in risk sentiment. Read more...

GBP/USD drops to 1.2700 neighborhood, flirts with YTD low amid stronger USD

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early part of the European session and dropped to the 1.2700 neighbourhood, back closer to the YTD low touched the previous day.

Following an early uptick to the 1.2770 region, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Tuesday and turned lower for the fourth successive day amid the emergence of fresh US dollar buying. The prospects for rapid interest rate hikes in the US, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, pushed the USD to its highest level since March 2020 and exerted downward pressure on spot prices. Read more...

GBP/USD: Focus now shifts to 1.2650/1.2600 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang noted further downside in GBP/USD could target the 1.2650 level and probably 1.2600 in the short term.

24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to ‘weaken further’ yesterday, we were of the view that ‘any further weakness could be limited to a test of 1.2770’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations by a wide margin as GBP plunged to a low of 1.2697 before rebounding. Conditions remain deeply oversold and GBP is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.2690 and 1.2790.” Read more...