GBP/USD Forecast: Is the pound's correction over already?
GBP/USD has turned south in the early European session on Tuesday after having recovered toward 1.2770 during the Asian trading hours. Despite the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment, the pair stays on the back foot and remains poised to challenge 1.2700 one more time.
Wall Street's main indexes ended up posting strong daily gains despite having opened deep in negative territory on Monday. The market mood remains upbeat with the UK's FTSE 100 Index rising more than 0.8% but the greenback shows no signs of weakness. It's worth noting that the rebound in the US stocks was driven by sector-specific gains, namely technology, rather than a lasting improvement in risk sentiment. Read more...
GBP/USD drops to 1.2700 neighborhood, flirts with YTD low amid stronger USD
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early part of the European session and dropped to the 1.2700 neighbourhood, back closer to the YTD low touched the previous day.
Following an early uptick to the 1.2770 region, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Tuesday and turned lower for the fourth successive day amid the emergence of fresh US dollar buying. The prospects for rapid interest rate hikes in the US, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, pushed the USD to its highest level since March 2020 and exerted downward pressure on spot prices. Read more...
GBP/USD: Focus now shifts to 1.2650/1.2600 – UOB
FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang noted further downside in GBP/USD could target the 1.2650 level and probably 1.2600 in the short term.
24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to ‘weaken further’ yesterday, we were of the view that ‘any further weakness could be limited to a test of 1.2770’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations by a wide margin as GBP plunged to a low of 1.2697 before rebounding. Conditions remain deeply oversold and GBP is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.2690 and 1.2790.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2686
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3041
|Daily SMA50
|1.3191
|Daily SMA100
|1.3329
|Daily SMA200
|1.3497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2842
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2698
|Previous Weekly High
|1.309
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2823
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2905
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes 2020 lows at 1.0637 as USD regains poise
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0700, re-approaching 2020 lows at 1.0637. The US dollar resumes the uptrend, as markets turn cautious on China covid concerns and hawkish Fed bets. The euro bulls ignore hawkish ECB-speak. Focus shifts to the US data.
GBP/USD drops to test 1.2700 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2700, having erased the recovery gains amid a renewed upside in the US dollar and a tepid risk tone. The pound continues to suffer from the Fed-BOE policy divergence theme. US data awaited.
Battle lines well-mapped for gold ahead of key event risks
Nothing much has changed fundamentally for Gold Price over the past 24 hours, although bulls are seeing some temporary reprieve. The bearish potential remains intact for XAUUSD, as the US dollar holds near two-year highs vs. its main rivals.
Will Ethereum price rally to $3,700? These whales believe so
Ethereum price recovery after the recent stint indicates that the bulls are back in business. The technicals and on-chain metrics have aligned and are signaling a recovery rally soon.
TSLA stock pledged as Elon takes Twitter (TWTR) but is Bill Gates short Tesla?
Tesla stock was left in the shadows on Monday something it is not accustomed to. But fear not it is likely to be short-lived as the Technoking of Tesla now has the world's largest advertising board for Tesla.