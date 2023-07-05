Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops below 1.2700 post FOMC minutes release

GBP/USD drops below 1.2700 post FOMC minutes release
Pound Sterling recovers sharply as further rate tightening looks favored
GBP/USD faces further consolidation in the near term – UOB
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2698
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2713
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2679
|Daily SMA50
|1.2559
|Daily SMA100
|1.239
|Daily SMA200
|1.2132
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2591
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2685
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh lows at 1.0850 after FOMC minutes
EUR/USD dropped further to the 1.0850 area, reaching a fresh daily low. The US Dollar gained momentum following the release of the FOMC minutes, which showed that some officials favored a rate hike. The DXY rose above 103.30 to reach weekly highs.
GBP/USD slides under 1.2700 as USD gains momentum after Fed’s minutes
GBP/USD declined below 1.2700 during the American session, approaching daily lows on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The Greenback strengthened after the release of the FOMC minutes. Investors remain cautious amid escalating US-China tensions.
Gold: XAU/USD under pressure as the US Dollar recovers its poise Premium
Gold prices came under pressure in the second half of Wednesday, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,924 after peaking earlier in the day at $1,934.99 a troy ounce, a fresh weekly high.
Analyst predicts XRP price rally to new all-time high of $9
XRP price suffered a steep decline in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple in 2020 and took another hit after the financial regulator’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies in June 2023.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Recap: DJIA still angling toward 35,500 ahead of FOMC minutes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rebounded about 2% last week on positive economic data, with gains extending into Monday in a thinly traded session ahead of the holiday.