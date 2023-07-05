Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops below 1.2700 post FOMC minutes release

GBP/USD drops below 1.2700 post FOMC minutes release

GBP/USD hovers around the 1.2700 mark as the latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes showed that some Fed officials wanted to raise rates. Still, they agreed to pause to assess the impact of the Fed’s cumulative tightening amidst maintaining a restrictive stance. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2692, down 0.12%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling recovers sharply as further rate tightening looks favored

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has recovered strongly as the risk profile is turning cheerful. The GBP/USD pair has winded up its corrective move as the Bank of England (BoE) taking some strong steps to strengthen financial conditions. United Kingdom’s inflation looks set to pick pace again as labor shortages are expected to elevate. Read More...
 

GBP/USD faces further consolidation in the near term – UOB

GBP/USD is still seen trading within a consolidative range in the next few weeks, suggest UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2698
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.2713
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2679
Daily SMA50 1.2559
Daily SMA100 1.239
Daily SMA200 1.2132
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.274
Previous Daily Low 1.2684
Previous Weekly High 1.276
Previous Weekly Low 1.2591
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2718
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2685
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2741
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2768
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2796

 

 

 
