Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounce or break off the POC zone

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3098... Although the pound continued its recent winning streak initially last week n hit a 7-month high of 1.3266 (Wed), price tanked to 1.3065 Thur n the rallied to 1.3255 (Europe) on Fri b4 tumbling to 1.3059 in NY session.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following almost free fall in global stocks, sterling strg rebound to as high as 1.2648 (Apr) on broad-based usd's weakness suggests low has been made. Although price fell to 1.2075 in May, price climbed to a near 3-month peak of 1.2812 in Jun. Although selloff to 1.2252 in late Jun signals MT uptrend fm 1.1412 has made a top, cable's rally to 1.3185 in early Aug signals said upmove would head to 1.3283, 1.3340 after consolidation. Only a daily close below 1.2945 indicates temp. top has been made n risks retracement twd 1.2839. Read More...
GBP/USD bounce or break off the POC zone
The GBP/USD is showing a bearish M pattern. The price is at support so we might have a possible move down as a breakout or a bounce up.
The POC zone marks the potential reaction of the price. Zonal support 1.3060-80 is where the price might act. H1 close below and next levels to watch are 1.3035 and 1.2981. If the price makes a bounce then watch for 1.3146. Only a close above 1.3146 could make the price bounce further to 1.3203. Watch for the POC zone and reaction there. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit, bearish bias, and fears of a Birmingham lockdown all weighing
It only takes a "selfish few" to bring Birmingham – a large English city – to the brink of lockdown. The British media has been reporting about illegal parties as one of the reasons for the rise in coronavirus cases in the city – which is the UK's second-largest, alongside Manchester.
The British government is struggling to control COVID-19 – and how to reopen schools. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly taken over education policy after a messy week around exam scores. Confidence in the government's policies is dropping, lowering the chances that Brits follow the rules. Read More...
