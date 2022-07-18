Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are pausing but recovery likely to be limited

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound could extend rebound in case 1.1920 stays intact

GBP/USD has managed to build on last Friday's modest gains and advanced to a fresh five-day high above 1.1960 in the early European session on Monday. The technical picture reveals a bullish shift in the short term and additional gains could be witnessed if buyers continue to defend 1.1920.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is already 1% below Friday's opening level, helping GBP/USD push higher. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Bears are pausing but recovery likely to be limited

Cable regained traction and accelerated higher in early Monday trading, on revived risk sentiment after US policymakers cooled down expectations for Fed’s jumbo 1% rate hike in late July policy meeting that was speculated last week after the last report showed that US inflation continued to rise.

Recovery is unlikely to pick up as overall picture is negative, with fragile political situation and darkened economic conditions and outlook, leaving a little space for optimism. Read more...

GBP/USD: Scope for a near-term rebound ahead of a slump to 1.15/1.1409 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD is seeing a fresh rebound. Cable is expected to consolidate near-term, ahead of an eventual fall to Credit Suisse’s core technical objective at 1.15/1.1409.

“Key near-term resistance is seen at the recent reaction high and 13-day exponential average at 1.1968. Our bias is for this to ideally cap for a low-level consolidation phase ahead of a move back to 1.1805, then 1.1760.” Read more...