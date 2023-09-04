Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts some buyers above the 1.2600 area

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling benefits from improving risk mood

GBP/USD lost nearly 100 pips on Friday and closed the previous week virtually unchanged. With the positive shift seen in market sentiment not allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength early Monday, however, the pair managed to recover above 1.2600.

Reflecting the improving risk mood, the UK's FTSE 100 Index opened higher and was last seen rising 0.7% on the day. The USD rallied decisively ahead of the weekend and caused GBP/USD to turn south. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 187,000 in August, against the market expectation of 170,000. Read more...

