Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances amid US holiday, Fed and BoE’s rate hike speculations

GBP/USD advances amid US holiday, Fed and BoE’s rate hike speculations

GBP/USD marched higher amid a choppy trading session, as Wall Street remained closed in observance of the Independence Day of the United States (US). The absence of economic data in the UK and the US left traders leaning on last Monday’s data and the latest week’s upbeat news about the US economy. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2715 after hitting a daily low of 1.2681. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling extends upside as risk appetite solidifies

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has climbed to near 1.2740 ahead of key Service PMI numbers after better-than-expected Manufacturing PMI data. The GBP/USD pair is non-directional as the market mood is broadly quiet due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States. Investors would keep their entire focus on interest rate guidance from Bank of England (BoE) policymakers. Read More...
 

GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2700 even as softer US data check Fed bets, BoE hawks eye 0.50% rate hike

GBP/USD treads water around 1.2700 as it struggles to justify the hawkish bias about the Bank of England (BoE), as well as fails to cheer the recently downbeat US data, amid sluggish markets on Tuesday. That said, the US holidays and mixed clues about the central banks’ next moves join the fresh fears of recession to restrict the immediate moves of the Pound Sterling. Read More....

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2713
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2693
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2664
Daily SMA50 1.2553
Daily SMA100 1.2385
Daily SMA200 1.2122
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2723
Previous Daily Low 1.2659
Previous Weekly High 1.276
Previous Weekly Low 1.2591
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2683
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2699
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.266
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2627
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2596
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2725
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2756
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2789

 

 

 
