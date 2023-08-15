Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP recovers as UK labor market loses resilience

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to find demand after UK jobs report

GBP/USD dropped to its lowest level since late June and came within a touching distance of 1.2600 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair, however, regained its traction and erased its daily losses in the American session as the improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar to gather further strength. Early Tuesday, GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.2700 as investors assess the latest UK data.

The ILO Unemployment Rate in the UK climbed to 4.2% in three months through June, the Office For National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday. This reading followed the 4% reported in May and came in worse than the market expectation of 4%. Other details of the report revealed that wage inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, was 7.8% in June, compared to 7.5% in May. Average Earnings Including Bonus rose 8.2%, at a much stronger pace than analysts' estimate of 7.3%. Read more...

Pound Sterling recovers as UK labor market loses resilience

The Pound Sterling (GBP) delivered a consolidation breakout after the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics reported a significant growth in jobless benefits and healthy lay-offs in the labor market. The GBP/USD pair extends its upside as a considerable jump in the labor cost index ensures more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) cannot be ruled out. The Unemployment Rate rose to a fresh nine-month high at 4.2%.

United Kingdom’s vulnerable labor market report indicates the consequences of aggressively tight interest rate policy by the BoE. Labor shortages and high food inflation have remained major contributors to persistent inflation and lay-offs in June ensure easing inflationary pressures ahead. After a weak labor market report and healthy growth rate, investors will shift their focus toward the inflation data for July, which will be published on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. Read more...