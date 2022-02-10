Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: 1.3600 is still a reachable target for the cable

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls make a break for it in high volatility, challenge bears at critical resistance

GBP/USD has made a break for it on the upside as the US dollar turns on a dime in high volatility in the forex markets driven by hot inflation data and re-pricing of global central banks. Read More...

GBP/USD refreshes daily low, around 1.3525 area on stronger US CPI

the GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround in reaction to stronger US CPI prints and dived to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3525 region in the last hour. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3609
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1.3537
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3545
Daily SMA50 1.3451
Daily SMA100 1.3508
Daily SMA200 1.3706
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3589
Previous Daily Low 1.3527
Previous Weekly High 1.3628
Previous Weekly Low 1.3387
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3551
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3565
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3489
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.345
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3575
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3614
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3638

 

GBP/USD: 1.3600 is still a reachable target for the cable

GBP/USD has regained its traction following Wednesday's wobbly action. Near-term bullish bias stays intact while eyes turn to US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports. Read More...

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1450 after flirting with 1.1500

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1450 after flirting with 1.1500

The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher on a daily basis after peaking at 1.1494 earlier in the day. Odds for a US 50 bps rate hike in March likely to revive the dollar’s demand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates

GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates

GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.3524 in the early American session, now trading above 1.3630, as market players rush away from the greenback. Wall Street turned red after US inflation reached a multi-decade high of 7.5% YoY in January. 

GBP/USD News

Gold Price Forecast: En route to retest November 2021 high at $1,877.15 Premium

Gold Price Forecast: En route to retest November 2021 high at $1,877.15

Spot gold dipped to $1,821.45 following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures but quickly changed course and trimmed losses, now trading near a daily high of $1,841.93 a troy ounce. 

Gold News

Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend

Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend

Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.

Read more

US stocks waver after strong American inflation data

US stocks waver after strong American inflation data

European equities held steady on Thursday even after the relatively disappointing earnings by Credit Suisse. The bank recorded a $2.2 billion loss in the fourth quarter even as other European banks like UBS and Deutsche recorded strong profits. 

Read more

