NZD/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above mid-0.6000s, focus remains on US CPI

- NZD/USD gains some positive traction on Thursday, though the upside potential seems limited.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed continue to underpin the USD and cap any meaningful gains.
- Traders keenly await the latest US consumer inflation figures before placing fresh directional bets.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buying near the 0.6040 area during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6060-0.6065 zone, up nearly 0.20% for the day, though remain well within the striking distance of a two-month low touched on Tuesday.
A subdued US Dollar (USD) demand turns out to be a key factor lending support to the NZD/USD pair amid some repositioning trade ahead of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later today. Apart from this, hopes for additional stimulus measures from China further benefit antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). That said, growing concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China, fueled by the incoming weaker macro data, might keep a lid on any meaningful upside.
In fact, Chinese inflation figures released on Wednesday showed that the headline CPI turned negative for the first time since February 2021 and the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell for the 10th consecutive month in July. This comes on the back of rather disappointing trade data on Tuesday and suggested that the post-COVID economy recovery is losing steam. Adding to this, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) limit the USD downside and might contribute to capping the NZD/USD pair.
Market participants now seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer amid expectations of a soft landing for the resilient domestic economy. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and look to the US CPI report for clues about the Fed's rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6061
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6191
|Daily SMA50
|0.6167
|Daily SMA100
|0.6189
|Daily SMA200
|0.6232
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6096
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6044
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6032
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6012
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.598
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6084
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6136
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains stuck in range below 0.6550, as US CPI awaited
AUD/USD is consolidating gains, keeping its range play intact below 0.6550 in Thursday's Asian session. Investors stay cautious amid softening Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations and US-China woes. The US Dollar awaits the key US CPI data for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000, with eyes on US inflation data
EUR/USD is treading water within a key technical envelope below 1.1000 in Asia this Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the critical US CPI data, which could influence the Fed policy path and the US Dollar valuations. ECB Economic Bulletin also eyed.
Gold trades just above one-month low, eyes US CPI for fresh impetus
Gold price edges higher during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through. Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve underpin the US Dollar and cap the upside. China’s economic woes could lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and help limit losses.
Aptos price rises 10% in 24 hours features among biggest gainers ahead of $525 million worth of token unlocks
Aptos (APT) made a 10% breakout on August 10, catapulting its market value past the 50-day Moving Average (MA) at $6.227 before pulling back. With momentum indicators pointing to a continued uptrend, investors are looking to the oncoming token unlocks event as the pivot for their trades.
US CPI Preview: Upside surprises likely to boost US Dollar sharply Premium
The US is scheduled to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July on Thursday, August 10 at 12:30 GMT. This report is expected to be the most significant economic release of the week. Additionally, the weekly Jobless Claims report will be published simultaneously.