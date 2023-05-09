NZD/USD Price Analysis: Hangs near daily low, still comfortable above 0.6300 mark

- NZD/USD edges lower on Tuesday and snaps a five-day winning streak to over a one-month top.
- A combination of factors assists the USD to gain some follow-through traction and exerts pressure.
- The technical setup still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further near-term gains.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers on Tuesday and snaps a five-day winning streak to over a one-month high, around the 0.6355-0.6360 area touched the previous day. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early North American session and is currently placed near the daily low, still comfortably above the 0.6300 round-figure mark.
The US Dollar (USD) gains some positive traction for the second successive day and turns out to be a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) released on Monday eased fears of a full-blown banking crisis in the US. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets further benefits the safe-haven Greenback and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
That said, growing acceptance of an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) year-long rate-hiking cycle might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, along with expectations for further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), should limit losses for the NZD/USD pair. Market participants might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday, before positioning for the next directional move.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight sustained break through a downward sloping trend line, extending from the YTD peak touched in February, favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the recent appreciating move witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Hence, the ongoing corrective slide is likely to get bought into.
The NZD/USD pair seems poised to climb back towards retesting the April monthly swing low, around the 0.6380 region, en route to the 0.6400 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains and has the potential to lift spot prices towards the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6435-0.6440 region, above which bulls might aim to reclaim the 0.6500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the aforementioned trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently around the 0.6300 round-figure mark, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline is likely to attract fresh buyers and remains limited near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 0.6255 zone. The latter should act as a strong base for the NZD/USD pair, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a deeper corrective decline.
NZD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6322
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.6344
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6203
|Daily SMA50
|0.6214
|Daily SMA100
|0.6279
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.636
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6292
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6334
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6264
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.644
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
