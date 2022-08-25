  • NZD/USD appears to have bottomed after seesawing around 0.6150 for three days.
  • Despite trading in the green, the NZD/USD daily chart shows oscillators and moving averages tilted to the downside.
  • The NZD/USD is neutral-upwards and might retest the 0.6300 figure if it conquers 0.6260; otherwise, a fall towards 0.6100 is on the cards.

The NZD/USD rose to fresh weekly highs around 0.6251 on Thursday, spurred by broad US dollar weakness courtesy of a fall in US T-bond yields, ahead of Powell’s keynote on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6223, above its opening price by 0.63%.

Wall Street finished with solid gains, reflecting an upbeat mood. Nevertheless, trading liquidity conditions remained thin as investors prepared for other Fed policymakers’ remarks.

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The NZD/USD edged higher during the day, briefly piercing the 50-day EMA at 0.6248 but retraced towards current exchange rates. Even though the NZD/USD trades positive in the week, moving averages above the price action, with a downward slope, suggest the opposite, further reinforced by the RSI in negative territory.

Short term, the NZD/USD 4-hour scale illustrates the major bottoming around the 0.6160 area, though as of writing, the major is trading below August’s 23 daily high at 0.6264. A breach of the latter is needed so the pair can retest the figure at 0.6300. Once cleared, the next resistance area will be the August 16 swing high at 0.6383. On the other side, the NZD/USD first support would be the 20-day EMA at 0.6197, below the 0.6200 figure. Break below will expose the August 22 daily low at 0.6156, followed by the psychological 0.6100.

NZD/USD Key Technical Levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6223
Today Daily Change 0.0046
Today Daily Change % 0.74
Today daily open 0.6187
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.629
Daily SMA50 0.6254
Daily SMA100 0.6387
Daily SMA200 0.659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6239
Previous Daily Low 0.6163
Previous Weekly High 0.6457
Previous Weekly Low 0.6165
Previous Monthly High 0.633
Previous Monthly Low 0.6061
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.621
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6121
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6078
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.623
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6272
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6305

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

