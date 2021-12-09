NZD/USD pares Wednesday’s losses, struggles at 0.6800 amid a risk-off market mood

- The risk-sensitive New Zealand dollar falls as market mood dampened linked to COVID-19 woes.
- US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 184K, better than the 215K estimated by analysts.
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Threatening of breaking below the YTD low at 0.6736, which would expose November’s 2020 low at 0.6589.
The NZD/USD shed Wednesday’s gains, trading at 0.6785, during the New York session, amid risk-off market mood attributed to COVID-19 restrictions across Europe while investors assess the economic impact of the newly discovered omicron variant. Furthermore, according to Bloomberg, the omicron variant is four times more transmissible than delta in a new study.
In the meantime, during the overnight session, the NZD/USD pair peaked around the December 8 high at 0.6818, retreating below the 0.6800 figure down to 0.6780s, as market mood conditions dampened by the abovementioned causes, increasing demand for safe-haven assets.
In the US, the Department of Labor reported that the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 3 rose to 184K, lower than the 215K, declining the most since 1969, beating economists’ estimations. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, is recovering from Wednesday’s losses, up 0.31%, sitting at 96.19, a headwind for the New Zealand dollar.
Therefore, the NZD/USD trader's focus turns to Friday’s release of US inflation figures, which in case of being higher, would increase the odds of a faster bond-taper by the Federal Reserve.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
After facing strong resistance at 0.6818, the NZD/USD pair is approaching the December 8 cycle low around 0.6766. The pair has a downward bias, with the daily moving averages (DMA’s) located well above the spot price. Despite the previously mentioned, the NZD/USD is approaching November’s monthly low at 0.6772, which could lead to further losses if it is broken.
In that outcome, the first support would be the YTD low, December 7 at 0.6736, followed by the 0.6700 figure. A break below that level could send the pair tumbling towards November’s 2020 monthly low at 0.6589
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6785
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|0.6815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6898
|Daily SMA50
|0.7002
|Daily SMA100
|0.7008
|Daily SMA200
|0.7063
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.682
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6764
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6868
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6856
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
