NZD/USD fluctuates as sentiment deteriores, despite RBNZ's rate hike spurring an initial surge

- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s decision to raise rates by 50 bps lifted the NZD/USD pair to new 2-month highs.
- The US ADP Employment Change report for March was below estimates, as the labor market feels the Fed’s cumulative tightening.
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Downside risks remain below 0.6400.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) reversed its course against the US Dollar (USD), after hitting a fresh two-month high at 0.6379, following an astonishing 50 bps hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). However, sentiment shifting sour spurred flows toward safe-haven assets. Therefore, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6331, clinging to minimal gains of 0.30%.
NZD/USD clings to decent gains as the US Dollar recovers
Economic data from the United States (US) continued to show deterioration. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, also known as Services, fell to 51.2, below estimates of 54.4, and trailed February’s 55.1 reading. The index fell due to weaker new orders growth and softer business activity. Earlier data revealed that private hiring in February rose 145K below estimates of 200K and trailed January, which was upwards revised to 261K.
Given the latest round of labor market metrics pointing to deterioration, a jump in Initial Jobless Claims for the latest week could open the door for a weaker US Nonfarm Payrolls figure. Analyst estimates payrolls for March at 240K, below February’s 311K.
The greenback is recovering some ground after falling to fresh two-month lows at 101.42, as shown by the US Dollar Index. At the time of typing, the DXY sits at 101.780, up 0.41%.
On the New Zealand (NZ) front, the RBNZ surprised the markets and hiked the Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 bps to 5.25%. The RBNZ sees upside risks to inflation, according to February’s Monetary Policy Statement (MPS).
NZD/USD Technical analysis
The NZD/USD remains neutral to upward biased after the RBNZ’s decision. As the NZD/USD rallied towards 0.6379 and challenged 0.6389, the February 14 high, buyers did not have the strength to crack the latter and lift the pair towards 0.6400. Therefore, NZD/USD sellers stepped in, and dragged the exchange rate toward the 0.6320 area.
Upside risks lie at 0.6390, which would pave the way to 0.6400 before testing the August 12 high at 0.6468. On the other hand, a breach of 0.6300 and the NZD/USD would dive to the 200-day EMA at 0.6268.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6322
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6219
|Daily SMA50
|0.6271
|Daily SMA100
|0.6298
|Daily SMA200
|0.6159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6315
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6259
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6298
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.618
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6298
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6281
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
