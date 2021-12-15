- NZD/USD reached a year-to-date low at 0.6700, as the Fed decided to increase the speed of the bond taper.
- The Federal Reserve Board members eye three rate hikes in 2022 and three in 2023.
- NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Bullish in the short-term, but downside risks remain.
After reaching a new year-to-date low once the Fed announced a faster bond taper and the dot-plot showed that the median of the Fed policymakers eye three interest rates hikes in 2023, the NZD/USD recovers during the New York session, trading at 0.6782 at the time of writing.
Further, the Fed’s last Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed that the median of the Federal Reserve Board members view the Fed Fund Rates at 0.9% by the end of 2022, 1.6% in 2023, and 2.1% by the end 0f 2024.
US bond yields are rising in the bond market, with the US 10-year Treasury yield advancing two basis points, sitting at 1.46%, while the US Dollar Index rises some 0.11%, at 96.68.
Key summaries of the Federal Reserve monetary policy statement
On Wednesday, in their last monetary policy meeting of the year, the Fed decided the bond-taper based on “inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market.” Moreover, it announced the adjustment of its bond purchasing program, kicking in by January, with purchases of $40 Billion in US Treasuries and $20 Billion in mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
Despite the adjustment to the bond taper, the Fed left the door open for further adjustments as needed to the QE’s reduction pace. Concerning the Omicron newly discovered strain, the Fed said that “risks to the economic outlook remain, including from new variants of the virus.”
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The New Zealand dollar advances sharply against the buck, despite the hawkish rhetoric of the Fed. At press time, the pair pierced the December 14 high at 0.6770, and it is closing fast towards the December 13 swing high at 0.6800.
In the event of a clear break above the latter, it would expose key resistance levels. The first resistance would be the December 9 high at 0.6823, followed by the December 1 pivot high at 0.6867, and then the figure at 0.6900.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6782
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.6741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6847
|Daily SMA50
|0.6988
|Daily SMA100
|0.6999
|Daily SMA200
|0.7055
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6735
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6824
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, approaches 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, approaches 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?