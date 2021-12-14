- The New Zealand dollar, as well as risk-sensitive currencies, keeps accumulating losses against safe-haven peers.
- On Tuesday, the trading range was between 76.43-88.
- NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: It has a downward bias, but upside risks remain.
On Tuesday, the NZD/JPY pair remained subdued, trading at 76.56 during the day at press time. The market mood stills dampened, attributed to central banks hosting monetary policy meetings, though investors mainly focus on the Federal’s Reserve decision.
The cross-currency fluctuated around the 76.43-88 range during the overnight session, between the S1 and the R1 Tuesday’s daily pivot points, with no clear bias. Nevertheless, the hourly-simple moving averages (SMAs) reside above the spot price, confirming the short-term bearish bias.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY has a neutral-bearish bias. The daily moving averages (DMAs) are located above the spot price with a flattish slope and would be challenging resistance levels to overcome once the price hovers around that area. Additionally, as mentioned in Monday’s piece, the NZD/JPY failed to break above a seven-month-old downslope trendline, which opened the door for further losses.
On the downside, the first support would be the December 3 swing low at 75.95. A breach of the latter would add downward pressure on the NZD/JPY, pushing the price towards July 20 low at 75.25, followed by the August 19 low at 74.55
On the flip side, the first resistance would be the December 9 low previous support-turned-resistance at 76.88, followed by the figure at 77.00. A clear break of the latter would expose 77.30-60 area.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|76.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.12
|Daily SMA50
|79.49
|Daily SMA100
|78.3
|Daily SMA200
|78.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.22
|Previous Daily Low
|76.57
|Previous Weekly High
|77.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.1
|Previous Monthly High
|82.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Ascending triangle confirmation awaited for 1.1120 on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower ground after two-day declines, challenging the support line of a short-term ascending triangle near 1.1250 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. MACD conditions, lower highs favor sellers to aim for fresh 2021 low.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold: Bears taking on bullish commitments ahead of Fed
The price of gold is down some 0.90% on the day trading near $1,770 and falling from a high of $1,789.54 to a low of $1,766.58. The greenback has done well in a slightly risk-off market environment which has favoured the greenback over its other safe haven peers, such as gold.
Algorand looks oversold as ALGO enters relief rally
Algorand price had been trading in a protracted range for roughly ten weeks until a false breakout during the week of November 19th occurred. Last week saw the broader cryptocurrency market collapse, with Algorand following suit. But the move now appears very much overdone.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?