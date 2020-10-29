NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Falls again as markets continue to selloff on coronavirus resurgence

NYSE:NIO dropped a further 3.27% on Wednesday as the broader markets continued to crash.

American markets have been hit hardest as COVID-19 continues its rampage stateside.

This recent drop could present a NIO buying opportunity ahead of its earnings call.

It has certainly been an ugly week for the global financial markets as recent coronavirus surges and renewed lockdowns across Europe have instilled fear in investors. NYSE:NIO has experienced a pullback from its recent all-time highs of $29.40, to fall about 6% to its closing price on Wednesday of $27.51. While China has seen its COVID-19 levels stabilize, NIO trades on the U.S. equities market which is the reason for its recent plunge. The same can be said for rival XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) which dropped 4.42% on Wednesday as well.

So, it could be said that NIO is experiencing a sort of indirect correction just by being a stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange. There is nothing in the financials or company performance that has shown that the stock should be falling, and in fact, it is because the stock has performed so well this year that investors are able to trim their positions and take some of their profits. Opportunistic investors may take the recent dip as a chance to load up on NIO as the company heads towards its quarterly earnings call in a couple of weeks.

NIO stock news

In weeks like we are currently experiencing, investors should not let short-term pain cloud their long-term vision for companies that have been performing well. With NIO, investors should be reminded that Wall Street analysts are extremely bullish on the company, with high hopes for as early as 2021. New vehicles and an attempted expansion into Europe are just a couple of NIO’s headwinds that should keep the stock relevant for years to come.