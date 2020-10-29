NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Falls again as markets continue to selloff on coronavirus resurgence

- NYSE:NIO dropped a further 3.27% on Wednesday as the broader markets continued to crash.
- American markets have been hit hardest as COVID-19 continues its rampage stateside.
- This recent drop could present a NIO buying opportunity ahead of its earnings call.
It has certainly been an ugly week for the global financial markets as recent coronavirus surges and renewed lockdowns across Europe have instilled fear in investors. NYSE:NIO has experienced a pullback from its recent all-time highs of $29.40, to fall about 6% to its closing price on Wednesday of $27.51. While China has seen its COVID-19 levels stabilize, NIO trades on the U.S. equities market which is the reason for its recent plunge. The same can be said for rival XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) which dropped 4.42% on Wednesday as well.
So, it could be said that NIO is experiencing a sort of indirect correction just by being a stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange. There is nothing in the financials or company performance that has shown that the stock should be falling, and in fact, it is because the stock has performed so well this year that investors are able to trim their positions and take some of their profits. Opportunistic investors may take the recent dip as a chance to load up on NIO as the company heads towards its quarterly earnings call in a couple of weeks.
NIO stock news
In weeks like we are currently experiencing, investors should not let short-term pain cloud their long-term vision for companies that have been performing well. With NIO, investors should be reminded that Wall Street analysts are extremely bullish on the company, with high hopes for as early as 2021. New vehicles and an attempted expansion into Europe are just a couple of NIO’s headwinds that should keep the stock relevant for years to come.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to one-month low as ECB signals stimulus
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.17, to the lowest since late September. The ECB expressed concern about the spread of covid and signaled more stimulus in December. Earlier, US GDP beat estimates. The US elections are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30, reversing its Brexit-related gains. Growing concerns about coronavirus in the UK and the US elections are weighing on the pound.
Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP
Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The USD stood tall following the release of upbeat US third-quarter GDP report. The US economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace as against 31% expected.
US GDP Quick Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets
The best quarter in history – following the worst one. Gross Domestic Product jumped by an annualized rate of 33.1%, above expectations. That included a surge of 40.7% in personal consumption, a core component of the economy.
WTI collapses to $35.00, new 4-month lows
Prices of the WTI drops to 4-month lows near the $35.00 mark per barrel in the second half of the week as traders continue to track the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the demand for the commodity.