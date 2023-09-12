Japan’s Suzuki: Specific monetary policy up to the BoJ to decide

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, “specific monetary policy up to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to decide.”
Additional comments
“Expect BoJ to conduct monetary policy appropriately.”
“Expect BoJ to work closely with govt.”
“No comment on remarks by BoJ Governor Ueda.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 146.55, modestly flat on the day.
