Japan’s government official: Consumer inflation to move around 1.5% in fiscal 2024

A Japanese government spokesperson expresses his take on the country’s inflation and monetary policy outlook on Monday.
Additional quotes
Hope BoJ coordinate with govt on economic policy, take steps based on understanding agreed upon between govt-the BoJ joint statement.
Specific monetary policy up to the BoJ to decide.
We will do our utmost to ensure Japan achieves positive wage and inflation cycle.
When excluding one-off factors from govt utility subsidies, govt expects Japan's consumer inflation to move around 1.5% in fiscal 2024.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is unperturbed by the above comments, keeping its latest downside intact at around 141.40, at the time of writing. The pair is losing 0.29% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6750 after mixed Australia PMIs
AUD/USD is off the lows but remains on the back foot below 0.6750 at the start of the blockbuster week on Monday. The Aussie digests mixed Australian S&P Global Preliminary PMI reports while traders remain cautious ahead of this week's Fed decision. US PMIs coming up next.
USD/JPY drops below 141.50 amid cautious mood, Kanda's comments
USD/JPY has come under renewed selling pressure, trading below 141.50 in the mid-Asian trading on Monday. The Japanese Yen benefits from a cautious mood and the country's top FX diplomat Kanda's comments, despite mixed PMI data. US PMIs awaited.
Gold consolidates around 100-day SMA as traders await Fed, ECB policy meetings
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Monday. Traders prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of this week's central bank event risks. China's economic woes, US-China tensions and geopolitical risks to act as a tailwind.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.
The final Fed hike-is it or isn't it
Wednesday's FOMC meeting will headline a somewhat busy economic calendar this week. The Fed is widely expected to undertake an eleventh and final rate increase at the July FOMC meeting. With earnings results so far clearing a low bar hurdle couched by a benign set of macro data points, most paths continue to lead to a US economic soft landing.